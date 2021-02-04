Elys Game Technology (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Trading Up 8%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGI)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.29. 571,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 151,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

About Elys Game Technology (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

