ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $326,798.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $326,798.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

