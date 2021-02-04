ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $306,902.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $5.80 million and $306,902.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00144839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00240755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040338 BTC.

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

ELYSIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

