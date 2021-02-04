Elysian (ELY) Price Up 48.5% This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $108,928.65 and $169,549.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.