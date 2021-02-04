eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 2,295,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,261,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,317.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eMagin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

