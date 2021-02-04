Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in StoneCo by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in StoneCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.