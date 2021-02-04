Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 8.4%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 188,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 153,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Get Emerald alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $340.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Brian Field acquired 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 21.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.