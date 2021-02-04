Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $67,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

