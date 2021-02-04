Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6,618.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

