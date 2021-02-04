Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML)’s share price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 3,362,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,540,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.99. The firm has a market cap of £50.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

About Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

