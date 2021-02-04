EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

