Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.76.

ENB stock opened at C$44.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.45 billion and a PE ratio of 46.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

