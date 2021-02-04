Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.23% of Endava worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $83.61.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

