Endor Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.07 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00301715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003239 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.75 or 0.01564599 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

