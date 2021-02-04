Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.40 ($11.06) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.43 ($11.09).

Enel SpA has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

