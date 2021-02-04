Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.08. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 241,511 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$629.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.99.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$265.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.2895685 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.