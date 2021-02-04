Energi Market Cap Hits $73.56 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $73.56 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00202937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.51 or 0.01714042 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,604,711 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.