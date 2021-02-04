Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$6.50 at CIBC

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

ERF traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.72. 1,142,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,512. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.42.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.4911836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

