Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

ERF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $823.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enerplus by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

