Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $6.50 Price Target at CIBC

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ERF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,976. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $814.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

