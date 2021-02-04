Enjin Coin Hits Market Cap of $291.26 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $291.26 million and $71.66 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01322329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.53 or 0.04771535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,185,857 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

