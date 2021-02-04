Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 733,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 408,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Enova International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enova International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Enova International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.