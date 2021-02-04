EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.02

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as high as $13.82. EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2,241,321 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

In related news, insider Farina Khan acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

