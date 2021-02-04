Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.16. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 413,617 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$1.40 price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$188.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

About Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

