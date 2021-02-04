Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of Enstar Group worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Enstar Group stock opened at $203.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.03. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.90.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.05 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

