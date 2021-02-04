Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 324,064 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 132,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

