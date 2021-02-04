Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.42

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 77010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $225.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 516.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

