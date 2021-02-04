Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Up 9.1%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.25. 875,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 378,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

