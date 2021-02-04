Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Up 9.1%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.25. 875,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 378,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
