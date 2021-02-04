Enzyme (MLN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.35 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $61.06 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.34 or 0.00110496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.53 or 0.01137491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.04575606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

