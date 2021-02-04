EOS Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. EOS has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $3.01 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00008162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,754,980 coins and its circulating supply is 950,254,568 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

