EOSDT Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $50,282.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00153409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00090773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042206 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.