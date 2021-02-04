EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of EQT worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after acquiring an additional 171,804 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 395,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 261,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

NYSE:EQT opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.