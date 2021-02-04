Equal (EQL) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $130,794.97 and approximately $281.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01285076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.84 or 0.05899041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

