Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.13. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,101. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

