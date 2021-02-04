Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

NYSE EFX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.89. 448,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,850. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.