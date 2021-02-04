Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harmonic Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $749.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harmonic by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

