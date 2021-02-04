Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAYN. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

