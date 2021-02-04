Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 in the last quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.