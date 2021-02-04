Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

OTCMKTS:IDXAF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 217.36% and a negative net margin of 5,104.93%.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

