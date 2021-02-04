Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -73.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$36.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,573,962.64.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

