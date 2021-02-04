Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.