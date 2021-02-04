Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

NYSE UPS opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

