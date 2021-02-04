Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (AMAT, ARGX, ATSAF, CMG, COP, DT, EBAY, ELF, ERF, EXCOF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 4th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $87.00 to $124.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $303.00 to $309.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Argus from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Truist from $50.00 to $60.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Truist from $60.00 to $67.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Truist from $25.00 to $30.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $15.50 to $16.75.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $215.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price trimmed by Colliers Securities from $55.00 to $53.00. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $430.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $270.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $17.75 to $19.25.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $55.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

