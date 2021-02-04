ESBC (ESBC) Achieves Market Cap of $433,832.06

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $433,832.06 and approximately $257,137.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,893,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,620,265 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

