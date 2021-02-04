ESBC Price Tops $0.0161 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. ESBC has a market cap of $413,872.41 and $164,693.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,903,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,630,339 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

