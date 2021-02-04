Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.86-12.46 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.96-3.10 EPS.

Shares of ESS traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 653,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.57. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

