Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.86-12.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.84. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.86-12.46 EPS.

ESS traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 646,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.70.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.