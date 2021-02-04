Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.96-3.10 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 11.86-12.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 653,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.42 and its 200-day moving average is $226.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
