Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.96-3.10 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.86-12.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 653,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.42 and its 200-day moving average is $226.57.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.