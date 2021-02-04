Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.99

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 65711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,318.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $278,536.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

