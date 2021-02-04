Ether Zero Price Up 46.7% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $243,346.07 and $78,703.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.05 or 0.04334957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,600,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,571,190 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.